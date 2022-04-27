Joey Janela revealed via Twitter last night that his AEW contract expires this Sunday.

Janela joked that he spent the money he earned from AEW on lobster.

Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the f–k did I spend my money on? I spent it on f—-ng lobster, lots and lots of f—-ng lobster aka Did my first contract absolutely 100% correctly!!

Last month, Janela revealed the plans for his post-AEW career.

“One of my goals is to have a run in Japan, which is something I’ve wanted since I was a child,” Janela told Denise Salcedo. “I’ve done shows in Japan, but I’ve never had a steady run there. That will be in the works very soon.”

Janela, who made a name for himself on the indies before joining AEW in 2019, is committed to helping the next generation of pro wrestlers.

“I wanna wrestle new talent, I wanna find new talent,” Joey Janela said. “I am gonna bring new talent to GCW, to wrestle better guys and get themselves recognized and ready for a contract somewhere whether it be the WWE or AEW or maybe New Japan. I want to wrestle 2, 3, 4 times a week no matter how my body feels.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than doing an indie show and after your match saying ‘Damn I am beat-up, how am I gonna wrestle tomorrow? How am I gonna wrestle the next day?’ And then wrestling those 3 days, and giving it your all and giving matches that people are talking about all over the place. And when you get home that Monday and you lay in your bed at 9 o’clock in the morning because you haven’t slept for three days and you’re beat-up and you sleep till 8 at night, there’s nothing more rewarding than that.”

Joey Janela was part of the original AEW roster in 2019, debuting for the company at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. He will wrestle Mike Bailey this Saturday at GCW’s In Too Deep event in Atlantic City.

