AEW star Chris Jericho joined Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his band and Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling.

The leader of the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society is currently on tour with Fozzy but opened up about his lean new look that got the wrestling world talking.

“I had a – I’ll tell the whole story one of these days. I had a bit of a health issue when we toured England in December,” Jericho said. “When it happened and things were cool, I kind of decided to do a reconfiguration of the lifestyle shall we say, and I went on a diet, a strict diet, and I wanted to lose ten pounds and I lost ten pounds in a week.

“So I thought, let me stay on it and see what happens. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t post any thirst trap pictures or go online and say, ‘hey, lost ten pounds.’ Nothing. I just kept it quiet. So then when I finally showed up on TV, I was down quite a bit and everyone was just making such a big deal of it. I kind of thought that was funny.”

Chris Jericho was asked about his thoughts in regards to the departure of Cody Rhodes from AEW. Cody has now re-joined WWE and made his return at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a one-on-one match.

“I was honestly disappointed that he left,” Jericho revealed. “But, I get it. I’ve done it many times myself. You know this, we’ve discussed the reinvention of Jericho many times. I mean, I left WWE in 2017 for basically the same reason why Cody left AEW, from what I understand. He just didn’t think he was getting the – I don’t know if it’s the spotlight or the respect or whatever the word being, but you could kind of see the writing on the walls.

“Obviously now, Cody is as bigger than he’s ever been just by changing companies. And obviously, they did a great job in putting him over at WrestleMania, bringing him in at the highest of levels, and now it’s up to Cody to do the dirty work shall we say and continue that momentum and get that job done. And can he do it? Absolutely. He’s a very smart guy. He’s a great performer.”

