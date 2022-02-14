AEW star Chris Jericho has teased returning to WWE at some point down the road.

On Sunday, RAW Superstar Kevin Owens changed his Twitter profile picture to commemorate the five-year anniversary of his memorable “Festival of Friendship” segment on the February 13, 2017 episode of RAW.

In response, Jericho mentioned how he has yet to get over Owens betraying him five years ago.

I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again.

Jericho has previously stated that WWE’s handling of his WrestleMania 33 match against Owens contributed to his WWE exit.

“I wasn’t happy with that match because they had us on second at that WrestleMania, which was the writing on the wall that they didn’t care about the feud,” Jericho told talkSport last year. “That was one of the best feuds that was originally meant to lead to the main event of WrestleMania, and then it ends up on second.

“I just knew it was time for me to go [from WWE]. Little did I know I’d be gone forever, seemingly, but that’s how it goes.”

Chris Jericho signed a three-year deal with AEW in January of 2019. Last August, Dave Meltzer reported that there is a one-year option in Jericho’s contract that will keep him with the company through 2022. It’s unknown if “Le Champion” has agreed to a contract extension with AEW.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens recently re-signed with WWE. The deal is believed to be for three years, which will keep Owens with WWE through at least 2024. Owens did not receive a no-cut clause in his new contract.

You can see Jericho’s tweet below.

I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again. https://t.co/dYy26a5OkZ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 14, 2022

#OnThisDayInWWE 5 years ago, the festival of friendship turns sour: "A new list! Hang on, why's my name on this…?" Brilliant storytelling by @FightOwensFight and @iamjericho – just listen to the how the crowd react pic.twitter.com/2JZdsQYMMz — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) February 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]