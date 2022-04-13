Just days after making his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his departure from AEW.

“The American Nightmare” revealed exactly where he specifically was when he knew his time was up with All Elite Wrestling and made the decision to leave the company.

“[The moment] I knew that it was going to and needed to happen for me was the Loews Hotel over by Rosemont, which is by Allstate Arena. Allstate, where WWE regularly runs for Chicago,” Cody revealed. “But I looked at Brandi and I told her. And the last time I told her something like that was when I told her I was leaving WWE. I just – I kind of had done it all in my mind. I was just sitting there at that little bar to the right side in a little corner booth, and I knew.”

Cody Rhodes also stated that he was an abundance of thanks towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, and WWE Executive Bruce Prichard for their efforts and warmth in bringing him back to the promotion.

“I really can’t thank Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard, and Vince McMahon enough for the efforts to recruit me,” Cody said. “And just absolute warmth that they showed me.”

The three-time AEW TNT Champion also put the rumors to bed about his contract containing some specific elements, by stating that it was simply a handshake that got the deal done.

“I think a lot of people think that there were some particular elements placed in the contract,” Cody Rhodes detailed. “Not to get tacky, but there wasn’t. It was a handshake. But in this situation, my confidence isn’t in anybody anywhere other than me. That’s no disrespect to anybody. My confidence is in me.

“I feel like for almost three years, I have been the best wrestler in the world and I define wrestler differently. I know some people – there’s work rate, there are promos, there’s hardcore – I know it’s all over the place, and everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

“And I don’t mean to be braggadocious in this sense, but I mean it because I’ve worked to be the best and in my mind, the best is capturing the imagination of the audience the longest and getting them the loudest whether their booing, whether their cheering, whatever it may be. But, with that in mind, it’s very for me to say, ‘hey, I’m the best wrestler in the world’, if I’m not wearing the big one. It’s very hard.”

