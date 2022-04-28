Cody Rhodes is a man of his word.

Last October, Rhodes promised to get Pennsylvania-based wrestling fan Tyler Williams and his nephew tickets to a show the next time AEW arrives in Philadelphia. Williams had lost his brother last October.

With Rhodes departing to WWE, Williams felt the chances of him getting tickets to the show may no longer be a possibility. However, Rhodes ensured that the fan and his nephew attended Wednesday’s Dynamite at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

In an interview with ABC 6 in Philadelphia, Rhodes highlighted the importance of keeping his promise.

“People come and go and wrestle and change and stars are all around and I’m currently fully on board and committed and all in with WWE as happy as I have ever been,” Cody Rhodes said. “But that does not discount what I helped create. It doesn’t discount my friends that remain there [in AEW] or anything of that nature or fans of that product. I’m not intending on invalidating their experience and I don’t think anyone of this generation is really looking to do that. I think it is important to not get into the weeds, and find the positives, find the people who enjoy what you’re doing and are supporting and following.”

Rhodes revealed he also got the fan tickets to an upcoming WWE house show in New Jersey.

Cody Rhodes originally offered the AEW tickets to the fan via Twitter, as seen below.

I’m very sorry for your loss and pain – That’s a beautiful family bond. My thoughts are with you. Would you guys like to come to a show near ya’ sometime? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 30, 2021

Love it, just followed – hit me up whenever we are near and I’ll take care of it. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 31, 2021

I got ya’ – check dms 👍 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 21, 2022

