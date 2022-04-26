Cody Rhodes stepped out to congratulate Randy Orton on his 20-year WWE anniversary during the opening segment of this week’s RAW.

Riddle introduced Rhodes as a second generation Superstar who was once friends with Orton, referencing their years together as part of The Legacy faction.

“He looks up to you as a locker room leader,” Riddle told Orton. “And he tells me that you guys were once friends.”

Orton and Rhodes then embraced for a hug until Seth Rollins accused The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. This led to WWE official Adam Pearce announcing an 8-Man Tag Team Match main event featuring Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, Rollins & The Usos. You can click here for complete RAW results.

Towards the closing stages of the main event, Rhodes hit a Disaster Kick on Rollins, which was followed by Orton hitting the RKO. Rhodes has taken to Twitter to comment on their tandem offense, as seen below.

As seen below, Rhodes also thanked Orton for being a mentor through an Instagram post.

I have an assortment of jovial stories about this man – but often I miss the mark on the most important aspect…Randy Orton took me under his wing; perhaps begrudgingly or not, but he did it sincerely. Up in the stands earlier in the day, in the car, in the locker room, on the apron…constantly delivering wisdom and functional advice, and it came from a place of experience and wasn’t just rhetoric. His passion for our sport is aggressive. Loud and proud. Did it his way and in the process entertained millions. Thank you. Cheers to 20 @randyorton 🍻

Rhodes and Orton last shared a wrestling ring together on the May 26, 2014 episode of RAW, where The Rhodes Brothers lost to Batista & Orton in a tag team match. Rhodes and Orton had their last one-on-one match on the September 2, 2013 episode of RAW. Orton prevailed with a win on that night.

Both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have big matches scheduled at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. While RK-Bro will face The Usos in a Title Unification Match, Rhodes will wrestle Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch. You can click here for the updated card.

