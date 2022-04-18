During the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes joined to talk about his return to WWE.

On the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38, Cody spoke about his father having never held the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship in his career and showed a photo of his dad holding the title belt that he ultimately had to give back.

The American Nightmare revealed that an AEW manager indirectly gave him the inspiration to leave the company when they gifted him with that same belt his father had held that night.

“Dan Lambert handed me the WWWF Championship, he handed me the title that my dad is holding in that picture from 1977, he handed it to me and in that moment, I felt like that decision was almost made for me,” Cody Rhodes said. “I don’t know if he inadvertently caused this industry-changing moment but there were times when it was, this is what has to happen.

“This is what has to happen and what needs to happen. I think we did it with respect and love and it feels like the casual fans, wrestling fans, sports entertainment fans, it feels like the fans get it and that’s really touching. I don’t know how long the honeymoon phase will last but we’re on the beach right now and really truly enjoying it.”

