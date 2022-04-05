Cody Rhodes wrestled Kevin Owens in a dark match after tonight’s RAW went off the air.

As seen below, Rhodes defeated Owens in a match that lasted roughly six minutes. According to fans in attendance, KO taunted Rhodes with the Young Bucks pose at one point in the match.

The Rock’s mother, Ata Johnson, was also in attendance at ringside and held Owens while The American Nightmare delivered chops to the chest followed by a Bionic Elbow. As seen below, Rhodes hugged Johnson for giving him an assist. The “fan” mentioned in the tweet happens to be The Rock’s mom.

Rhodes went onto win the match with the Cross Rhodes. He then grabbed the mic and said goodnight to the fans at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW with a promo, explaining why returning to WWE was an easy decision, and that he was back to finally bring the WWE Championship to the dynastic Rhodes Family.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with a handshake and a hug before their match tonight after #WWERAW Real shame this wasn’t on the show. pic.twitter.com/vwVrptMtqK — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 5, 2022

KO with the Young Bucks pose over Cody 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oat0tIgZoA — Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 5, 2022

Cody won over Kevin Owens in a 6 min match. Stand by for the video. #WWERAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/ci8fRCe4ly — John Clark (@johnrclark12) April 5, 2022

