WWE Superstar Corey Graves recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about potentially wrestling with Carmella.

Couples competing together has become popular in recent years. However, there are certain teams he does not want to face, while he thinks there’s money in other rivalries.

“It seems to be,” he says on couples wrestling being the way to go. “But then again, you have to deal with Edge and Beth Phoenix, I am sorry but I don’t want to be Glam Slammed on my face. Big fan of both of them, love to watch them from afar. Miz and Maryse, might be a little bit more attainable, I would never say never.

“I’ll tell you where I think the money is, and I don’t know how feasible this would be. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. I think that’s the couple everybody wants to see, and instead, they’re getting Carmella and I, so we are just going to ride it till the wheels fall off.”

Corey Graves also reflected on having to sit and watch his NXT peers wrestle while he couldn’t. He admitted that it was tough originally but now he is medically cleared to compete and only wants to return if it means helping others.

“I wouldn’t say it’s difficult, I have sort of come to terms with it over the past several years. Initially, it was hard, it was very hard,” Corey Graves said. “Particularly when it was my peer group of NXT that was making the waves. You know, The Shield, and Bray Wyatt, and everybody I came up with. They ran right past me, I have sort of come to terms with it now.

“I look at things a little differently now, where if I can contribute and it’s an opportunity for me to step into the ring to do something for entertainment value, or help advance a story, or help get a new superstar over, or something like that to give back. I would absolutely do that. It’s not about me needing that, craving that spotlight.”

Graves revealed what it was that he enjoyed about being a heel during his time in the ring. He also does hope that a situation arises where he is able to help somebody.

“My favorite part of being a bad guy was the one, two, three, staring at the lights. Because it is instant gratification, because I get to go, ‘we did it,’ right then and there. I don’t have to worry about standing on the ropes and mugging for the camera,” Graves stated. “I feel the sense of accomplishment, like, ‘I did my part, that’s all I wanted.’ So, if there’s an opportunity that arises, which hopefully it does, I am not going to lie, I would absolutely be into it. But as long as it means something and helps somebody else.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the quotes and transcription.

