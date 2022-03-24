One-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford recently spoke with the Bubba Show, where he reflected on Bianca Belair getting to headline WrestleMania last year.

Ford admitted that seeing what she and Sasha Banks achieved was motivating for him as a talent.

“Just that moment where she was breaking down. I saw exactly, like everything she had put in to get to that moment. So it was so good just to see her get so emotional,” he said. “Such a huge moment for both of those women. And for them to go out there and do what they did, it was special.

“It’s a landmark, in the history books, and I am so proud of not just her, but the both of them. What they did, it’s a blessing not only just to see it, but to be there and to experience it. Be a support group, be a support factor, and just embrace all of it. It’s motivating.”

Montez Ford went on to explain in more detail exactly how that match made him think. For the tag team specialist, it made him want to get to that level in order to go all out as the women did.

“I saw that match last year, and I was like, ‘you know what? If I ever get the chance to do the same thing on the WrestleMania stage, I am going to make sure I go all the way out like they did,'” he said. “Now this year we have a chance.”

This year, Montez Ford will compete at WrestleMania in front of a packed crowd. He admitted that it’s always been the goal for him and added that he has done whatever it took in order to reach this point.

“It’s crazy man. It just shows that if you stick with it, you stay motivated, and you stay positive, you can achieve anything you want to do. I wouldn’t say that necessarily I expected it to be this match,” he admitted. “But I knew that I was going to be, and that I wanted to be at WrestleMania.

“I made sure that I kept my head on a swivel. That I kept working, that I kept doing what I needed to do. The necessities, staying out the headlines, and negativity, and just staying focused, and one day WrestleMania is happening. Then, BOOM, 2022 WrestleMania, we here.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Bubba Show, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts