WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus says she is not running away from a potential “dream match” against Sasha Banks. Both women have made it clear in the past that they’re interested in facing one another in the ring.

“I’ve heard that I’m running from her which is absolutely untrue,” Stratus told ET Canada. “I mean, at one point she had done this promo that I’m not ready and I posted a picture of my six-pack and I said, ‘I am ready, girl’. Yeah, listen, she’s, and you know, it’s like these little moments, right? So her and I had maybe a five-minute moment in the – 2018, like so many years ago now, Royal Rumble. And to this day, people like, ‘That’s the match we want to see.’

“They just, sometimes you just have this energy that’s palpable and you just have this, you know, it’s like when Lita and I faced off. Ooh, they felt that. When Rock and (Steve) Austin faced off, people felt that. So when Sasha and I faced off, I mean, I felt it too, you know, and it was a good moment. So will follow up on it? I mean, if there’s an opportunity, perhaps.”

Stratus was responding to a question about recent comments made by Banks that came during an interview on WWE’s The Bump.

“I’m waiting for Trish,” Banks said last October. “It’s all on her. I feel like she’s been dodging me. She’s not answering my calls. I’m all game. I’m all ready. I’m always ready. I stay ready. So whenever Trish is ready for me, she knows where to find me.”

Trish Stratus has appeared in several matches for WWE since her retirement in 2006. Most recently, Stratus lost a match to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. The opportunity to work with women who were not active during her time as a full-time performer in WWE continues to intrigue Stratus.

“The one thing I can say, like, at the end of my career, and why it was one of those, I felt like I could move on, was because I had really, I had worked with everyone that was available at the time, right?” Stratus explained. “There was Jazz, there was Molly Holly, there was Victoria, there was Mickie James, Lita. You know, we – that’s, there was slim pickings at the time as well you could say, right? So I really worked with every single woman at the time that was available and that’s, you know, when it was time to move on, I was like, ‘what else can I do? I’ve worked with everyone here.’

“And, you know, have I watched people come in and say, ‘Ooh, I’d like to mix it up with her?’ Yeah. Like a Sasha Banks. Of course, Charlotte Flair was someone that I said, ‘Ooh, that would be an interesting match up,’ you know? Becky Lynch, would I like to exchange words with her? Yes.”

Trish Stratus is scheduled to appear as a guest host at WWE live events this weekend in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and Toronto, Ontario. Sasha Banks is not expected to appear on those shows. WWE is promoting stars from its RAW brand for both events.

