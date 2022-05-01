Dakota Kai took to social media to issue a statement on her WWE release. As noted, she was one of the 10 WWE Superstars that was released on Friday.

In her statement below, Kai revealed that she is far from being done.

Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work, and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done.

Bayley reacted to Kai’s release. She shared how Dakota Kai helped her during her injury process.

I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone. And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around

Bayley also gave Dakota Kai flowers and chocolates following her release.

Below you can see their tweets:

Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x pic.twitter.com/9009IwhILc — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 30, 2022

Bro, I’m not dead but thanks for the flowers and chocolate love u bye <3 pic.twitter.com/w9myjXXheC — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 30, 2022

I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone… — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2022

… And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around 😈❤️ https://t.co/kwCxQEuGBZ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2022

