More WWE releases could be happening soon, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio,

Meltzer revealed that there are people within WWE who think that the 10 NXT wrestlers, who were released on Friday, won’t be the only ones. Meltzer noted how he heard “rumblings” about it.

Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and Blair Baldwin were released due to budget cuts.

As we’ve noted, Dakota Kai and Malcolm Bivens both weren’t planning to renew their WWE contracts. Dakota Kai’s contract reportedly was going to end on April 2023, while Malcolm Bivens’ contract was set to expire at the beginning of 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]