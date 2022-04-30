Dakota Kai reportedly had plans to leave WWE before the company released her on Friday.

As noted, Kai and nine other WWE NXT Superstars were released due to budget cuts.

Kai’s WWE contract was set to expire in April 2023, according to a report from Fightful Select. It was noted in the report that Dakota Kai had made it clear that she didn’t plan on re-signing with WWE.

At the time of the WWE draft, Fightful was told that there was “no solid direction, plan or firm ideas” for her on the main roster. She did though get several tryouts on the main roster in dark matches. She worked a few SmackDown dark matches last year and in January.

Kai signed with WWE in December 2016. One of her last matches was on the April 12 edition of NXT 2.0, where she lost to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

