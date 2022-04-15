WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently took to social media to show off the white wedding gown she plans to wear for the upcoming nuptials with Reggie.

WWE has announced a double wedding ceremony for Monday’s RAW. Besides Reggie and Brooke, Akira Tozawa and Tamina will also be tying the knot in a pair of kayfabe ceremonies. R-Truth will be the marriage officiant. Earlier this week on RAW, the two couples celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, which featured appearances from Humberto and Angel of Los Lotharios, Nikki A.S.H and R-Truth. The two couples got engaged on the final RAW before WrestleMania 38.

So many options! But with the help of @2NYCELIVE we put together the most beautiful combination! Wait until April 18th ON @USA_Network for @WWE RAW! @WWE_Reggie no peaking! Ps- this isn’t the final look or dress 👰🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6jSdOzuPwP — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 15, 2022

Dress shopping for the BIG DAY!!! With my stylist @2NYCELIVE !! Who is ready for my BIG DAY APRIL 18th !! @WWE_Reggie close your eyes! @WWE pic.twitter.com/Hu4seKks5C — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 14, 2022

Can we ever enjoy a good time!?!? Next week I’m getting MARRIED and NO ONE better cause a ruckus!!! 👰🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/mjWAiWlMf8 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Tamina has also been posting photos and videos on social media in the lead-up to her kayfabe wedding to Tozawa. As seen below, she got her nails done on Wednesday.

