On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, told the story of when he started using the Diamond Cutter, only to find out Triple H was starting to use a cutter as well.

This led to DDP calling Triple H up to ask him not to use the move, which Triple H ultimately agreed to.

“The Diamond Cutter was really getting over,” DDP said. “The Diamond Cutter was taking me to a different spot. You could hit it on anyone out of anywhere. And even though I was only hitting guys who were enhancement guys, it was still popping the crowd. So you know you have something there. So one night I’ve got RAW on because I watched RAW.

“I taped it all, and I’d come home and I’d watch it and see how everybody was doing. And then one night, Triple H hit that cutter out of nowhere and pinned the guy. I was like ‘no! Bastard! No, not him!’ There’s three guys who when I say have the craziest work ethics ever, me, him, and The Rock. The three of us, insane work ethic. I’m thinking ‘man if he takes that? I’ve got to call him.’ And I just pick up the phone.

“He never answered the phone, he never answered before that day or after that day. But that day he answered. He’s like ‘hey D, how you doing?’ ‘I’m doing great, but listen bro.’ We talked for a bit, got the sidetalk out of the way. We had a real relationship. I said ‘listen bro, I’ve got a favor to ask you.’ He said ‘sure D, anything.’ I was like ‘don’t say that.’ And look, Sting had the Scorpion Death Lock, Bret Hart had the Sharpshooter, it’s the same move.

“It was customary for one guy to have it here, one guy to have it there. Bottom line is I said ‘ you know bro, I’m just really starting to get this Diamond Cutter over. It’s giving me some serious momentum. I saw you do it the other night to beat a guy. And I get it and I don’t have the right to ask you, but you’re so so much younger than me. The Pedigree is amazing. If you wouldn’t use it anymore, I’d really appreciate it.’ He said ‘done deal.’ That was the last time he ever did it.”

DDP also told the story of how Michael P.S. Hayes and Johnny Ace suggested Steve Austin use a variation of the cutter as his own finisher. According to DDP, Austin said no, leading to the creation of his famous finisher, the Stone Cold Stunner.

“When Austin was coming up with his new finish that he was going to use, they brought it up. ‘Steve, you should do your version of the cutter,” DDP said. “And Steve was like ‘nope. I ain’t doing the same thing he’s doing.’ Austin’s got to be original. And he took a version of that and turned it into that Stunner, which kind of got over!”

