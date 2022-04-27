Deonna Purrazzo has made it clear that any and all fan mail sent to her personal address will end up in a trash can.

On Tuesday, Purrazzo shared a censored photo of fan mail sent to her home, while requesting fans to go through the proper channels to reach out to her.

Here with your monthly reminder: sending things to my personal address is NOT okay and is a complete invasion of privacy. There are proper channels to purchasing an autograph or an address to send these items too that I’ve shared NUMEROUS times. This goes DIRECTLY in the 🗑🚮

Purrazzo then posted a follow-up tweet containing the only address where she will accept fan mail, as seen below.

The Virtuosa also responded to a fan who referred to her as “bratty b---h” for saying that fan mail at her personal address was an invasion of her privacy. The fan in question also asked Purrazzo to learn from WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who received a lot of fan mail in her heyday as a WWE Superstar.

As noted, Deonna Purrazzo lost the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship to Taya Valkyrie at Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Team Adams / Deonna Purrazzo

17 Robert St

