Ezekiel was not lying after all. On this week’s RAW, the newest Superstar on the Red Brand passed a lie detector test conducted by Chad Gable to prove that he is, in fact, Elias’ younger brother.

After passing the test, Ezekiel proceeded to defeat Gable via DQ in his RAW debut match.

“Nothing feels better than speaking the truth, and Zeke was speaking the truth tonight. It felt great,” Ezekiel said after RAW. “This is my first-ever match in the WWE, and I was so excited to be out there and feel what that felt like. It was a dream come true. I was out there having a blast. I was about to tap Chad out with the Zeke lock, but Otis had to run in and mess the whole thing up. Yea, I got the W, but it didn’t quite feel right. Not yet.

“Another thing that got me so amped up – I went out there and asked everybody, ‘who wants to hear Zeke speak?’ and the place lit up. That felt so good. I could hear them go, ‘speak, speak, speak!’ and Zeke wants to speak, because Zeke speaks the truth.”

As expected, Ezekiel passing the lie detector test left Kevin Owens infuriated. It appears WWE is building towards a one-on-one match between Ezekiel and Owens at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. You can watch a video of Ezekiel’s interview below.

