Drew McIntyre is pushing for a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE’s stadium show in the United Kingdom this September.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, McIntyre was told that a survey on Twitter had fans discussing his three potential opponents for the upcoming event in Cardiff, Wales – Reigns, Gunther and Tyson Fury. When asked which of three he would prefer to wrestle, McIntyre named The Tribal Chief.

“Roman,” McIntyre responded without any hesitation. “He’s the Champion. I’ve been away from the title for a long time. Roman’s been so dominant and is doing the best work of his career. We’re on a collision course. It is five months away. If somehow we could avoid each other for five months, that would be such a big match. Especially on the U.K. soil, I can’t imagine the atmosphere for that match.

“When it comes to Gunther, that’s been a match himself and myself have been talking about it for a long time. We’ve never had a big singles match. But for right now, I think it’s a case of ‘let’s educate the world on the big stage about who Gunther, formerly Walter, is.’ We know what he can do, most of the hardcore wrestling fans know what he can do, but let’s just get the general public familiar with him and see what he’s capable of. See how physical he is, and make them also want a match between Gunther and myself.”

Drew McIntyre lastly addressed his potential match with Tyson Fury.

“He’s the one I’ve been talking the most about,” McIntyre said. “We’ve been taking digs at each other for over two years now. I’ve said it over and over, this is a match that will draw the attention of not just the WWE and wrestling fans, but of the general public. I can’t think of anything bigger, and being around the man I know how much he enjoys the WWE product. He has a real passion for WWE and entertainment. We can do some fun stuff. If it ends up Drew vs. Fury, I’d be good with that as well. But of course, I’ve got to pick the title [match vs. Reigns].”

As noted earlier, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for WWE’s upcoming live events in the U.K. and France. The tour will run through April 28 – May 1.

WWE will return to the United Kingdom for a stadium show on Saturday, September 3, for the first time since the 1992 SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium. The Premium Live Event will emanate from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, which has a capacity of over 75,000.

