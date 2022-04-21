Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to thank CM Punk for their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh.

Dynamite saw Punk defeat Rhodes in singles action as the opener. Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support, and then thanked Punk and said it was his honor to lock up.

“Thank you all for your continued support. Don’t think I could do it without you. Thank you @CMPunk for a match that every young aspiring pro wrestler should watch. It was my honor to throw down with you. #AEWDynamite,” Rhodes wrote.

Punk has not responded to Rhodes as of this writing.

As noted, it was teased last night that Punk may be challenging AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page soon.

You can see Rhodes’ full tweet below, along with related footage from Dynamite:

