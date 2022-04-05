Ezekiel has taken over Elias’ Twitter account.

As noted, Elias debuted his new look and gimmick on last night’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW. He is now going by Ezekiel, and claiming to be the younger brother of Elias. Ezekiel interrupted Kevin Owens’ rant on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and tried to convince him that he is Elias’ younger brother, not Elias himself. The segment ended with Owens walking away as Ezekiel looked on, and there was no physical action between the two.

In an update, the @IAmEliasWWE Twitter account made its first post since August 30, 2021 after last night’s RAW segment. Ezekiel tweeted about taking over his older brother’s account.

“Hey guys, since Elias is gone, I’ll be taking over his Twitter, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!,” he wrote.

Ezekiel has not taken over Elias’ Instagram account as of this writing, and WWE has not updated the Elias roster page.

It remains to be seen where WWE is going with the new Ezekiel storyline, but we will keep you updated.

You can see footage from the RAW segment below, along with the full tweet:

Hey guys, since Elias is gone, I’ll be taking over his Twitter, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel! https://t.co/PDXVlioGMR — Ezekiel (Elias’ younger bro) (@IAmEliasWWE) April 5, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts