Six matches have been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark tonight will be headlined by Rohit Raju vs. Captain Shawn Dean, plus Max Caster vs. Mike Reed, Emi Sakura vs. Charlette Renegade, and more.

Tonight’s match between Raju and Dean was actually Dean’s first match with AEW, but for some reason it is just now airing. Raju participated in an eight-man tag team match back in February, and then a loss to Blake Christian in March. The former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion still has not signed with AEW at last word.

Tonight’s AEW Dark matches were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. You can click here for spoilers. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Diamante vs. Mylo

* Emi Sakura vs. Charlette Renegade

* Jora Johl vs. Teddy Goodz

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Axton Ray

* Max Caster vs. Mike Reed

* Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

