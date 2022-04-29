During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, four matches were confirmed for the Impact Under Siege event.
Violent By Design will be defending the Impact World Tag Team titles against The Briscoes, Bullet Club will face Honor No More, and Tasha Steelz will be defending the Impact Knockouts World Championship against Havok.
Taya Valkyrie will also be defending the AAA Reina De Reinas title against Deonna Purrazzo at the event. Valkyrie had defeated Purrazzo last Saturday at Rebellion to become the new AAA Reina De Reinas Champion.
Impact Under Siege will be on Saturday, May 7 from the PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. The show is exclusively available via Impact Plus subscription service and Impact Insiders on YouTube.
Below is the updated lineup for Under Siege:
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Violent By Design (c) vs. The Briscoes
AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Bullet Club vs. Honor No More
IMPACT Knockouts Championship
Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok
