AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol shared on Twitter that he is currently in the hospital due to a mouth infection.

Del Sol revealed that he underwent surgery and could be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

Fuego Del Sol tweeted, “Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way!”

A few days earlier, Del had noted on Twitter that he was dealing with a “horrible toothache.”

He wrote, “I’ve had a horrible toothache the last few days, that’s the only reason House of Black caught me slipping! I been sleeping a lot lately anyways so they just helped me get some rest!”

Sammy Guevara, Rebel, Alex Abrahantes, and more sent Del Sol get-well messages.

Fuego Del Sol signed with AEW back in August 2021.

