During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Sammy Guevara, and fans turning on him.

In recent weeks the AEW audience has begun booing the TNT Champion and Tay Conti. For the former WWE Superstar, his decision to showcase his relationships has turned some fans away.

“Sammy is a young guy, a young guy that, let’s just say it, is striking, he’s a good-looking kid. There’s a lot of ladies out there that want to jump on the Sammy Guevara bandwagon,” he said. “And then, Sammy Guevara, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend in Houston, Texas, in the middle of the ring. I was like, ‘what the hell is he doing?’

“Okay, not that it’s a bad thing for him to have a girlfriend, not that it’s a bad thing for him to have a long-term girlfriend, there’s nothing wrong with that. But when you’re an entertainer, when you’re the Spanish God, the last thing that you need to be doing is proposing to your long-time girlfriend. Then, that didn’t work out for him, and he got with Tay Conti.

“There was a lot of rumor there, he was with Tay, he wasn’t, he was, then it came out, boom, he and Tay are together. Now they’re posting photos on social media, now every young girl in the country that watched AEW, that perhaps thought they had a chance to get a date with Sammy Guevara, all of that has gone out the window now.”

While Booker T thinks there are no issues with relationships, he doesn’t think talent should show it. Booker believes those fans were buying the tickets to cheer talent because they think they could be with them.

“You don’t need to be talking about that on television,” he said. “Because there again, you’ve got a lot of young people that wish they could be next to you. The reason why they buy the merch is because of that one reason. The reason why they buy the ticket, is so they can come and cheer for you for that one reason. When you take all of that away from them, that could be the beginning of the end.”

Booker T then speculated about the reasons Sammy’s engagement didn’t work out. The Hall Of Famer discussed the number of temptations that are around on the road for talent.

“We do know why, because there’s a lot of temptation out on the road, and that temptation was Tay Conti. She was hot, she was looking good, and something happened,” Booker claimed. “He got with her, and then next thing you know he said, ‘I am sorry baby, but it ain’t working out.’ That’s exactly what happened, move on.”

Sammy has recently begun leaning into the crowd reaction, but Booker T questioned what type of heat he’s getting. He believes it is a similar situation to what Cody Rhodes was dealing with before he left.

“Would that be good heat, or go-away heat? That’s the question right there because Cody Rhodes seemed like he had that same problem. Was it go-away heat, or was it good heat? Cody said, ‘let me get the hell up out of here because I don’t know what the hell these people are talking about.’”

