AEW’s Twitter page has announced the full lineup for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, premiering on AEW’s YouTube Channel tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST.

Standout matches include JPW’s Minoru Suzuki returning to AEW to take on QT Marshall, Max Caster from The Acclaimed taking on Penta Oscura, and Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart.

You can see the full card below:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo

* Dark Order’s John Silver vs. Vince Valor

* Max Caster vs. Penta Oscura w/ Alex Abrahantes

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny

* Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Eric, Jake Omen, and RC Dupree vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler

* Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

* Tony Nese vs. Steel City Brawler

Konsosuke Takeshita will be making his return to AEW for the first time in over a year, something previously teased when DDT Pro and All Elite Wrestling announced their partnership last month.

The matches were filmed Wednesday, April 20 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. If you would like to see the full spoilers from the taping, they are available at this link.

