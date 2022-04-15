MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the recent LA Park family incident that led to their MLW releases.

The LA Park family was reportedly released by MLW when they went into business for themselves against Jacob Fatu and Hammerstone at the recent tapings in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. The family leveled the duo with legitimate chairshots that left the two men bleeding.

Gangrel is not quite sure why the incident happened, but he believes their lack of remorse was an issue.

“I don’t quite know, I don’t know if they were upset, or if it was just an accident. I think they’ve gotten a reputation of being a little bit reckless here and there,” he said. “But, they’ve also gotten a reputation of being reckless when they want to get out of something, so it’s really hard to say because I am not in their shoes, nor did I take the chair to the back of the head like Fatu or Hammerstone.

“But, I think the biggest problem, and this was just me watching, if they possibly would’ve said, ‘hey I am sorry, we didn’t mean to do it.’ I don’t think they showed any remorse or that anything was wrong, and I think that might have been the nail in the coffin, so to speak, that made people think, ‘was there some tension or not?’ I don’t know, I don’t know how the office saw it, I haven’t been in any agent meetings since or whatnot, I don’t know.”

Gangrel made it clear that, as far as he is aware, this situation is not an angle. People were legitimately upset in the moment, but he was not aware they would be let go until the next day.

“No, there’s no angle that I know of,” he said. “Court was genuinely upset, and I can tell you Hammerstone was upset, and Jacob, Jacob is just a Samoan, I don’t know if a chair to the head really hurts a Samoan. He goes, ‘argh, I don’t know bro.’

“I had no idea, I didn’t even know until the next day that they were gone when they weren’t there. I don’t believe that it’s any angle, to the best of my knowledge.”

When asked if he had ever been involved in a situation quite like this, Gangrel said he was on the other end of some unhappy wrestlers. Once again stressing the lack of remorse was an issue for the Park family.

“I have been on the other end of, probably, unhappy wrestlers. But again, I don’t know what the case was with them,” he said on the LA Park incident. “Whether it was just an accident, a misunderstanding, or a big FU. But I think the biggest thing was that they showed no remorse, or accepted any responsibility that they hurt somebody. So, I think that might have been the biggest problem. From my opinion, and from my viewpoint.”

