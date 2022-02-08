MLW’s World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Recently, he has had the chance to work on MLW Azteca, and that is an opportunity that he is enjoying right now.

“It’s been different, it’s definitely kind of a different flavor, a different vibe,” he said. “You know, some different wrestlers to kind of play off of creatively, so it’s always interesting in that regard to do something new. I am enjoying it, and I am just kind of excited to see where it all goes.”

One person who has been involved with the company as of late is Cesar Duran. Hammerstone admits it has been great to work with someone with his charisma. He also recalled how he is great at adapting and has a different approach.

“You know, it’s interesting because I think a lot of people thought that character was gone forever from the pro wrestling world,” he stated. “So to have him reprise a role within pro wrestling and the charisma he brings is very undeniable. It’s a privilege to be able to have that in our product. His approach is different, without necessarily trying to trip him up or anything, it’s just the way we do things. He’s pretty good at adapting, I’ll put it that way.”

There has been comparisons between MLW Azteca and Lucha Underground as of late. That is something that Hammerstone understands, and he says it is nice to be able to integrate certain elements of the former show into what they’re doing.

“I was,” Hammerstone said on being a fan of Lucha Underground. “I’m not going to sit here and b.s. you and tell you I watched every single episode, but I paid attention to what they were doing and I watched a fair bit of it. I had some friends that were working there at the time, it was just something so different at the time, and something so unique.

“To get to kind of pick some of those elements and integrate them into what we are doing. I am glad that it’s being done. I think there’s some fans that miss it. And it’s not like we are copying it or bastardizing it or anything like that. Some of the elements are being carried over and I think it’s a fun experience for the fans.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

