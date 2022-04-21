MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Cody Rhodes.

Gangrel admitted that keeping anything quiet, like Cody’s return, is a tricky situation now as everything gets speculated and he misses the surprises in professional wrestling.

“It is tough, it’s tough with a lot of networking and stuff, they need to know everything too. Everybody has got to know something, and everybody knows this and that, so there’s no surprise moments. Definitely, I believe that mystery is missing in it, and that magic, suspense, and surprise of things.

“Because everybody speculated he was coming, that Cody Rhodes was coming over, you can’t hide anything anymore when it’s publicly traded companies. Everything is bound to get out, but I miss that, it hurts wrestling, the fans like me. I like to be surprised, I want to watch something and not guess the outcome.”

When it comes to his own personal career in wrestling, Gangrel has nothing else he wants to achieve. From a personal perspective, he would like to bridge the gap between the young and old generations.

“Nothing else I want to do in wrestling. I just want to continue to train, and be respected as a trainer,” he said. “Maybe not stay in the ring too long, where I am not respected as a wrestler anymore. But it’s mostly amongst the peers, a good relationship, and respect amongst the guys that I worked with in my generation.

“I hope to have the same type of relationship with the younger generation too. To bridge that gap with the older school and this new generation. I believe all of these worlds can get along, they’re both amazing worlds. I loved what I’ve watched, and what I was a part of.

“Just because I don’t do flips and all this insane stuff, because I don’t even have that athletic ability, to be honest, I couldn’t do it. Doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy it, and watching it, and I don’t think that there is a place.”

