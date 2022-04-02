GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2 took place in the early hours at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. The event was a part of Game Changer Wrestling’s The Collective exclusively airing on FITE TV.

Here are the quick results:

* Chris Dickinson w/ Missy Hyatt defeated Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green

* Tony Deppen defeated Biff Busick

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Jordan Oliver

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Effy

* The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & AJ Gray) defeated Blake Christian, Joey Janela, Buff Bagwell, George Gatton, Judas Cassidy, Yoya, Billie Starkz, Juicy Finau, Sam Stackhouse, Rhett Titus, The Invisible Man, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd, Guy Steele, Kevin Blackwood, Hoodfoot, SLADE, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, 1 Called Manders, Deranged, Grim Reefer, Sandra Moone, Parrow, Big Vin, Nate Webb, Shazza McKenzie, Janai Kai, Jazzy Yang, Edith Surreal, Dark Sheik, LuFisto, Maven, Sean Ross Sapp, Josh Barnett, Nasty Leroy, Damian Drake, Matt Vandagriff, Hunter Freeman, Levi Everett, Jimmy Wang Yang, Alec Price, Cole Radrick, Brandon Kirk, Lord Adrean, Kevin Matthews, Nick Wayne, B-Boy, Jack Cartwheel and Jai Vidal in The Greatest Clusterf*** Battle Royal

