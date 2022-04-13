WWE Superstars Imperium recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row.

During the conversation, Gunther admitted that it did take a while for things to pick back up for European wrestling after American wrestling made it to European television.

“It’s great because Europe has a rich history when it comes to wrestling,” he said. “It took a while because I would say when the wrestling business was popular in Europe, it kind of died down when American wrestling came on television in Europe. It took a while to pick back up again.”

Nowadays European talent can be seen everywhere. Whether that is in WWE, AEW, or the independent circuit. That is something that Gunther believes is exciting to see.

“But now, yeah, European talent is everywhere,” Imperium’s leader asserted. “I think the European style is very unique, very exciting, it’s good to see.”

The then Marcel Barthel, now Ludwig Kaiser, also gave his thoughts on European wrestling coming to the WWE.

“I also love that we are able to represent the European style so well,” he said. “Everything we do, I think we all take a lot of pride in that. Because if you think about European style being represented over here, there is really no way anybody else does it better than Imperium.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the quotes and transcription.

You can watch Imperium’s full interview with Wrestling Inc. below and subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel by clicking HERE.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]