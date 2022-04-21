During the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page joined the show to talk about his history with Kenny Omega, the one AEW match he’s most proud of, and why he prefers to keep his private life off of social media.

Hangman touched on comparisons many have made between him and WWE Hall of Fame Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“I don’t know, that’s never my goal,” Page said. “I could understand how you’d see that but it was never my intention or my goal or anything like that. Stone Cold is awesome, I’ll take it as a compliment. People tell me stuff like that about this guy or that guy, I hope people don’t think that’s my intention like I want to be the next whatever. That’s not the case, remotely never has been.”

Adam Page also spoke about his past as a backyard wrestler and where he actually got the name Adam from. The AEW World Champion talked about the shows he and his friends would put together and mentioned his parents’ involvement.

“There’s only me and my one other friend Adam, whose name I have now adopted,” Page said. “We had a rotating cast of classmates who would for one show join in but they weren’t recurring characters. It was largely just me and my friend Adam, to make a show you’d have to have maybe three matches.

“It would be me vs. him, then me and him in two different masks, then me and him in two different masks and that was the show, wrestling on the trampoline for an hour. I was Kid Kryptonite, I was a Hurricane inspired really poorly done superhero, I was very bad at being a superhero. The other one was Blade, I wore a ski mask and then I was just me.”

“This was just like my parents, my uncle, friend from down the road would come and watch the show. My parents when I was in 5th or 6th grade, for Christmas one year, we had a trampoline and we had busted the first trampoline all to sh*t, so they bought a new trampoline and built a wooden wrestling ring frame around it. It was wild, very wild. You couldn’t bump on the wood, it was way way too much.”

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page’s next challenger for the AEW World Championship was teased, CM Punk. The two had a stare-down after Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes in a tough, hard-hitting match, with fans going crazy as Punk and Page stared each other down.

