Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite opened up with a first-time-ever singles match between Adam Cole and Christian Cage. The final moments of the bout saw Cole pull out the victory, using the final boom running knee to secure the 1-2-3.

After the match wrapped up, a brawl between the AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and reDRagon, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, erupted as they exited the arena. Adam Cole was left alone in the ring, which was when AEW World Heavyweight Champion, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page made his entrance to confront Cole.

Adam explained that he has no intentions of fighting ‘Hangman’ until the World Title is on the line, something he feels like he has earned. Page accepted the challenge without any hesitation but pointed out that it won’t be a traditional singles match this time.

The two men will compete in an AEW World Title Match on April 15, 2022 during a live episode of AEW Rampage. Since the episode will be airing live in Texas, the stipulation Hangman chose was a Texas Deathmatch.

