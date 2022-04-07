On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the longest reigning AEW Women’s Champion in history, Hikaru Shida, advanced to the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. She defeated Julia Hart in a competitive, back-and-forth match, ultimately securing the victory with her falcon arrow finisher.

She joins Toni Storm, who won her first qualifying match against The Bunny on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and Jamie Hayter, who defeated Skye Blue in a qualifying match on last Friday’s Rampage, in the next round of the tournament.

Early in March 2022, Hikaru Shida made her return to action on AEW Rampage after Serena Deeb defeated Leyla Grey in a “Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge”. Deeb continued to attack the up & coming wrestler until Shida ran down to make the save with her kendo stick.

The two rivals almost came to blows after Shida’s victory tonight, as Serena Deeb surprised her from behind with a steel chair. Instead of getting attacked, Shida caught Serena Deeb in the act and put up her kendo stick to defend her. This seemed to thwart off “The Professor of AEW” for the time being.

It was announced tonight that the next match in the tournament will take place during this week’s AEW Rampage. Willow Nightingale and Red Velvet will face off in a first-round qualifying match to join the aforementioned women in the next round.

