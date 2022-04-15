Impact Wrestling has announced a new 8-man tag team match for next week’s episode.

The match announced for the April 21 edition of Impact is Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King, and Vincent) vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallow, and Karl Anderson).

The promotion tweeted, “BREAKING: Following tonight’s physical altercation between Bullet Club & Honor No More, the two groups collide in a HUGE 8 man tag next Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Impact Wrestling airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm ET.

Below is the announcement as well as a few highlights from tonight’s episode:

