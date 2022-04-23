Impact Wrestling has announced on social media that their Rebellion pay-per-view event taking place at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York is officially sold out. The show airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST and will be headlined by the Impact World Heavyweight Title bout between bitter rivals Josh Alexander and the current champ, Moose.

“@IMPACTWRESTLING #REBELLION IS SOLD OUT!” the company wrote on Twitter. “You can still join the #Rebellion LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm ET on pay-per-view! Order on @FiteTV: https://fite.tv/watch/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2022/2pasb/… or http://PPV.COM #IMPACTWRESTLING”

As we noted earlier today, a last-minute change had to be made to tonight’s card because ROH/PROGRESS World Champion Jonathan Gresham is still unable to compete. In his place, Chris Bey will be taking on Eddie Edwards on the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show.

The match that was originally planned to take place during the pre-show, the three-way X-Division Title match between Champion Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey will now occur on the main card.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for coverage of tonight’s event.

You can see the final card for Impact Rebellion below:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

AAA REINA DE REINAS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Sabin vs. Jay White vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown to Rebellion Pre-show

Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]