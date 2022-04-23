As noted, Jonathan Gresham suffered an injury at the AEW Battle of the Belts tapings and was pulled from subsequent PROGRESS shows last weekend. It’s believed Gresham suffered a concussion when he took a bump on the head/shoulder from a gut wrench suplex.
Unfortunately, it looks as though Gresham is still sidelined and is unable to wrestle at tonight’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling released a press release earlier today that revealed Chris Bey as Gresham’s replacement. It will now be Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey on the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show, streaming free at 7:30 p.m. EST on YouTube and Impact Plus.
The press release can be seen below:
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete in his scheduled matchup with Eddie Edwards tonight at Rebellion. Eddie Edwards will now face Chris Bey on Countdown to Rebellion, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. The X-Division Championship match between Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey and Ace Austin will now take place on the pay-per-view portion of Rebellion, beginning at 8pm ET.
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)
IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel (c)
AAA REINA DE REINAS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Chris Sabin vs. Jay White vs. Steve Maclin
Countdown to Rebellion Pre-show
Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards
🚨Changes to #REBELLION Card🚨@TheJonGresham is unable to compete in his scheduled matchup with @TheEddieEdwards tonight at #Rebellion! @DashingChrisBey takes his place and it goes down on #CountdownToRebellion!
More: https://t.co/1JUmH3ZBMe pic.twitter.com/cN91hp3roZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2022
