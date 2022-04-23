As noted, Jonathan Gresham suffered an injury at the AEW Battle of the Belts tapings and was pulled from subsequent PROGRESS shows last weekend. It’s believed Gresham suffered a concussion when he took a bump on the head/shoulder from a gut wrench suplex.

Unfortunately, it looks as though Gresham is still sidelined and is unable to wrestle at tonight’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling released a press release earlier today that revealed Chris Bey as Gresham’s replacement. It will now be Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey on the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show, streaming free at 7:30 p.m. EST on YouTube and Impact Plus.

The full card for Impact Rebellion can be seen below.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

AAA REINA DE REINAS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Sabin vs. Jay White vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown to Rebellion Pre-show

Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards

