The ROH and PROGRESS World Champion Jonathan Gresham is dealing with an injury, as noted earlier through a tweet by PROGRESS Wrestling. The promotion posted a video of Gresham revealing the injury and apologizing to fans for missing out on upcoming appearances.

The newly signed AEW talent was checked out for a possible concussion following his match against Dalton Castle this past Friday at the Battle of the Belts taping, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that the concussion likely came when he took a bump on the head/shoulder from a gut wrench suplex.

“Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to London this weekend for the Sunday and Monday events due to an injury,” Gresham says. “I have not been cleared to compete. So, I do want to apologize to Progress and the fans for not being able to make it this weekend. I really wanted to but my health comes first and I have to just take a little time off.

“Once I’m cleared, I’ll definitely be back and I really look forward to being back and working with Progress and performing for you guys. So, please keep me in your prayers. I’d really appreciate it. I’ll see you all next time, and thank you for understanding.”

Gresham was scheduled to appear at PROGRESS 132 on April 17 and PROGRESS 133 on April 18 but, as mentioned, he has been pulled from both events. They promise that he will return for Chapter 134 on Sunday, May 15.

Kid Lykos will replace Gresham as Chris Ridgeway’s opponent on today’s PROGRESS shows.

Jonathan Gresham is also scheduled to face Eddie Edwards in a non-title match at the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 23. It will be interesting to see if he will be cleared in time for the show with less than a week to recover.

You can see the video of Gresham below:

