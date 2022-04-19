Jack Evans’ time with AEW will soon be coming to an end.

The 22-year pro and student of both Bryan Alvarez and the Hart Family Dungeon announced that his contract with AEW would not be renewed once it expired at the end of April, effectively making him a free agent.

“My time with AEW has been fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April,” Evans tweeted. “I’d like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.”

In a follow-up tweet, Evans responded to two fans arguing over the nature of his departure. He was quick to offer praise for AEW in regards to letting his contract run its course as opposed to releasing him months earlier.

“I actually think that is something AEW should be put over for,” Evans tweeted. “They do keep you for the full length of the contract.”

A native of Parkland, Washington now residing in Mexico, Jack Evans gained notoriety early in his career from his appearances in Ring of Honor thanks to his high flying style and ahead of his time athleticism. He would also appear for promotions TNA and Dragon Gate during the mid 2000’s and was an integral part of MTV’s Wrestling Society X program, where he feuded with future AEW co-workers Matt Sydal and Scorpio Sky, as well as the Human Tornado.

Evans’ career changed drastically in 2008 when he began working for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in Mexico. Initially paired with Teddy Hart as a heel, Evans eventually achieved success as a popular babyface, winning the AAA World Tag Team Championships four times with Extreme Tiger and long-time partner Angelico, and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship once. His 713 days as Cruiserweight Champion is the third-longest reign in the history of the title, behind only El Hijo del Fantasma (Santos Escobar) and current champion Laredo Kid.

While still working with AAA, Jack Evans became involved with the Lucha Underground promotion, working there for all four seasons. As a heel, he was best known for his association with the Worldwide Underground stable, which featured Johnny Mundo, PJ Black, Taya, and Ricky Mundo (Ricky Mandel). With Johnny and Black, Evans won the Lucha Underground Trios Champions in season two of the promotion.

Jack Evans would join AEW in May of 2019, alongside Angelico, changing their tag team name from Los Gueros del Cielos (the Sky Blondes) to The Hybrid2 (later shortened to TH2). His most notable matches in AEW included TH2 taking on Best Friends at AEW’s first-ever event, Double or Nothing, TH2 vs. The Young Bucks on the December 9, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, and a match with Kenny Omega on the November 26 episode of AEW Dark, where he unsuccessfully challenged Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

After losing a hair vs. hair match to Orange Cassidy on the October 1 episode of AEW Rampage, Jack Evans was taken off TV.

Evans was extorted in real life by Mexican police last December, forcing him to file a complaint against them.

His last AEW match would be at an AEW Dark taping at Universal Studios, where he was defeated by Dante Martin. His most recent wrestling appearances were for RIOT Lucha Libre’s La Rina two-night event on March 25 and 26.

At this time, there is no word on the future of Evans’ partner Angelico in AEW, though it appears to be promising. The South African wrestler returned this past week from a torn ACL and competed with Private Party and the Blade to take on Top Flight and the Hardy Boys on AEW Dark: Elevation. Angelico also worked a recent AEW Dark taping.

