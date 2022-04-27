All Elite Wrestling’s Jake Roberts was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho where he spoke about being part of AEW.

The legendary wrestler talked about the efforts that he put in to get sober and stressed that he wants to be with AEW for a while, although his original deal was only for a limited number of appearances.

“I am so fortunate that I worked hard to get sober, real hard, and it took several years to do it. But, I’ve been clean now for 11 years, and AEW has been so kind to me, been so good to me, and it’s like I get to live again, man. Hopefully, I will be here for a little while,” he stated. “Originally I came in for 10 days, for 10 shots, that was the deal. Then they asked me to stay for a year, which I was surprised. I don’t know about you man, but I don’t value myself high.”

Roberts then went on to give his opinion on AEW as a company. He believes that what they are doing is the new way for the professional wrestling industry and finds it fun being involved in a perceived scuffle with WWE.

“I am so happy to be here, and to be a part of this,” Jake Roberts said. “I think this is the new way, the new world. It’s so good to be a part of something that’s kicking somebody’s ass that we don’t like, not you Hunter.”

Roberts originally made his AEW debut in 2020 confronting Cody Rhodes in a promo segment. Since then, he has worked as a manager for Lance Archer, something that he continues to do to this day.

