SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling about Cody Rhodes making his return to the company.

The American Nightmare made his comeback to WWE at WrestleMania 38, but Drew insisted that has not changed the mood backstage.

“The mood is exactly the same, the mood suddenly changes like, ‘oh my goodness, we are extra happy, or extra sad.’ Personally, I am happy to see him back,” he said. “And I know there’s a few of us that have been around, you know, for a few years now that are excited to see Cody back, just because we’re buddies with him. And, with his talent that he adds to the show, 100 percent. It’s cool to see how much he has grown as a performer, and as a person.”

Drew McIntyre believes there are plenty of similarities between himself and Cody Rhodes in their journeys. The former WWE Champion thinks that Cody went away to find himself, just like he did. On top of that, Drew thinks that Rhodes has the same chip on his shoulder to become World Champion.

“Much like myself, you know when I was gone from the company I had to kind of go and find who I was as a performer, and grow up as a man,” he said. ” I think Cody has done exactly the same. It’s cool, and I’d seen him before he came back and was aware of that. But, it’s cool just to see him back in WWE, and I knew even when he was outside the company that he still had that chip on his shoulder.

“Like I did in the back of his mind, ‘man, when I was younger this was supposed to happen,’ as far as we were concerned. I don’t know how the company felt about it. But we were supposed to be champions, but we never did it. There’s always that in the back of your mind, you know what if, what could have been.

“I was lucky enough to come back, pull off the big win with the championship a couple of times, and I plan to get it again. I know, in fact, I don’t even have to say I know Cody feels the same. He literally did the promo where he said, ‘I am back to win the title my dad never won.’

“But I knew that was something in the back of his mind. Because we had very similar experiences with being young, and kind of promised the world. But, at the same time, it kind of fell on us that we weren’t able to finish the job. We had to go away to find ourselves to come back to inevitably finish that job.”

While Cody Rhodes might want to become World Champion himself, that doesn’t mean Drew McIntyre has given up on winning gold again. He admitted that doing it at the upcoming UK show in September would be a dream situation.

“Claymore at the Principality? Well, my goal is the title, like no matter when I can get my hands on Roman. He’s got all the gold, he’s the man right now, and it’s frankly not even close right now. I am working my way towards that match whenever it happens in the next five months. Maybe in the Principality, I’ll take it wherever it happens, but obviously, that would be a dream scenario.”

