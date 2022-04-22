As a guest on The TWC Show, AEW superstar Jay Lethal talked about Ring of Honor and the news that Tony Khan has purchased the wrestling company after they announced a hiatus in October of last year.

Being a former ROH World Champion, Lethal spoke about his reaction to the news and why he did not think ROH would survive the hiatus.

“I sadly, and I don’t speak for everyone, I just speak for myself, I was one of the people who thought the company was officially done,” he said. “Not that I didn’t have any faith in the company, I just didn’t think that it was going to bounce back from releasing everybody and trying to do some type of revamping. In my heart, I felt like if this was a real revamp, why do you need to let everybody go first? Can’t we figure out another way to do this?”

Continuing to talk about ROH, Jay Lethal also spoke about Tony Khan purchasing the company and what his reactions were when he found out that news at the beginning of March. The former ROH World Champion talked about the shock and excitement he experienced knowing his Ring of Honor friends would be able to get their jobs back.

“There were a couple of reactions,” Lethal said. “One, I was shocked. I was so shocked, like wow, that was out of left field, I was not expecting that. Although I did think there were a couple matches and such in the Ring of Honor library that AEW would benefit from owning and the second thought, I had extreme joy in the fact that there was a possibility that a lot of my friends that were out of jobs would now have jobs.

“That’s still up in the air, unfortunately, but I don’t run things. Hopefully, this will lead to a lot of my friends who really need jobs right now can get their jobs back, so to speak, with ROH. Those are my two instant thoughts, shocked as heck because it just felt like that was out of nowhere, what, and then oh my god, please, some of my friends really need their jobs because they moved or bought houses and have families and kids depending on them. Hopefully, they can get their jobs back or an opportunity for something.

Since joining AEW in November, Jay Lethal has rarely been used on television till now, having wrestled just four matches on AEW Dynamite since. Lethal spoke about the one All Elite star he’d like to face most and why.

“I have not been in the ring with and I was a big fan of Chris Jericho, especially during Y2J and the big countdown,” Lethal said. “I remember me and my brother going nuts and we would memorize some of Jericho’s promos. I remember there was that one point where he had someone in the Walls of Jericho and he’d be screaming ‘I’m the king of the world! I’m the king of the world!’ I said that for years…

“So yeah, Jericho is definitely on the top of the list for me but just getting to be around him and work with him, if that’s all I can do, then I’m fine with that because it’s been a pleasure talking with him and him sharing some ideas with me, and he’s been nothing but great to me and it’s been incredible. But if I do get to be in the ring with him, it’s the icing on the cake.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The TWC Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

