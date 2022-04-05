At the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum, wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett was asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor and what his advice to him would be in regards to running two promotions at the same time.

“I don’t know enough about what his vision is,” Jeff Jarrett said. “Like, where will Ring of Honor content, is it going to stay on HonorClub? I don’t really, truly know enough of about what his vision is. I am absolutely excited because today at WrestleCon, I was having a pretty deep conversation about a guy that loved the Attitude Era and then he kind of fell off.

“And he said ‘in the last couple of years, I found it through my kids and Youtube.’ And so I said ‘what do you watch?’ And he went into this list of ‘I watch AEW. I watch IMPACT. I watch this.’ I said ‘well, I bet you don’t watch AAA.’ He said, ”I watch AAA.’ So the ability to watch multiple promotions, and so I think that the real litmus test if you will, is that, how’s he going to differentiate AEW’s vision from Ring of Honor’s vision. Because I know from personal experience, I’ve witnessed it, I’ve been a part of it.

“If it’s AEW lite, I’m not sure that’s the recipe for success. On the flip side, if it’s a completely different vision, more power to him because I think wrestling is thriving with all the different brands. Look at WrestleCon. Six or Seven shows at this venue today. MLW, multiple Lucha shows in the town. I, for one, am super excited about where the business is going.

“I think about ’94, my first WrestleMania, and how it’s grown and we’re going to Pay-Per-View. It’s just going to keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger. The international component just keeps getting to blossom. So the shorter answer is TBD on Tony’s acquisition.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]