AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke on the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, about the wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring on Vice and why he’ll never be part of another episode. Ross mentioned how he was upset about several edits DSOR made to his commentary and represented his position on a few topics in a different way than what he meant.

“Mixed, I have some problems with some Dark Side editing,” Ross said. “I thought I was misrepresented a time or two on the edit. I admire those guys’ entrepreneurial spirit and I think it’s a good purpose, but I think sometimes, they bite into the apple of the dirt and they narrowcast a little bit too much for me. I’m still going to watch their shows, and I’m not sure I’ll be on any more of them simply because I had such an unfortunate negative afterthought of it. Those guys are good guys, they mean well but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out. I hope they continue to do those shows and if they continue, I’ll continue to watch. They should get better at what they do, we all have to get better.”

In the past few weeks, FTR has had a major showing for AEW, defeating The Briscoe Brothers on ROH Supercard of Honor to become ROH Tag Team Champions and then defeating The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite. Jim Ross spoke about FTR’s recent success and why he believes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler can call themselves the best tag team in the world.

“I thought FTR, who’s rapidly elevating themselves to arguably the best tag team in the world, the match they had recently with the Young Bucks was nothing but stimulating,” Ross said. “It was terrific. The match they had with the Briscoes, I’d like to see that match returned because I’d like to call it. I like the Briscoes game, they’re really good.”

During the podcast, Jim Ross answered fan questions, with one fan asking who he’d like to see hold the AEW World Championship after Hangman Adam Page. The WWE Hall of Famer added several names to that list, while also making a bold statement about one specific AEW talent.

“MJF will definitely be the AEW Worlds Champion at some point in time,” Ross said. “I suggest sooner than later, this year as in sooner. I don’t have that written down, Tony Khan didn’t whisper that in my ear at the UFC fight on Saturday but there are a lot of guys that qualify. Adam Cole’s got to be right there at the top of that list, he hasn’t had a bad match yet and he’s very reliable and he’s got a beautiful girlfriend that’s a big part of our team.

“I think Adam Cole is in line for an opportunity with that role but I’ve got to tell you, I’m not in any big hurry to take it off Hangman Page. He’s getting better and better every time. The things he’s done on TV the last couple of weeks, the little run-ins, talking, interacting. He’s shown a huge improvement in his game, he’s in great shape, he looks good and he’s healthy. I’m not in any hurry for Hangman Page to lose but if it does come his turn, we have plenty of guys. We haven’t got Kenny Omega back, Kenny Omega will be back soon at some point in time when he gets healthy. Miro, Samoa Joe, there are a lot of guys that would be good champions. But right now, with the course I see it on, if there has to be a change, Adam Cole would be my most viable suggestion.”

