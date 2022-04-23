Last night’s GCW Find You Again event from Hilliard, Ohio saw John Wayne Murdoch going against Joey Janela in the main event of the night. Though Janela put up a good fight and even took a big dive off of an office building outside the ring, Murdoch emerged the winner.

After his eventful evening, Janela drove to his next stop and started to wind down, but according to him, he felt something was off with his foot. The photo below shows how much Janela’s foot has swelled up since his match, and he questions if it’s legitimately broken.

“Broken foot? Knew something was up after my dive, but I’ll 100% gonna wrap this s--t up and go hard tomorrow in Detroit! @GCWrestling,” Janela writes from his Twitter account.

Broken foot? 🥺 Knew something was up after my dive, but I’ll 100% gonna wrap this s--t up and go hard tomorrow in Detroit! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/w9AZ0B4lZo — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 23, 2022

Janela mentions how despite the obvious injury, he still intends to wrestle tonight at GCW The Old Me in Detroit, where he faces Bandido one-on-one. You can see the full card for GCW The Old Me below, available on FITE at 8 p.m. EDT tonight:

John Wayne Murdoch vs. Hoodfoot

GCW Tag Team Titles

Bussy (c) vs. ASF & Gringo Loco

Chris Dickinson vs. ACH

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Minoru Suzuki

High Incident Match

The Briscoes vs. The Second Gear Crew

Joey Janela vs. Bandido

Alex Shelley vs. Nick Wayne

GCW Extreme Title

AJ Gray (c) vs. Alex Colon

You can also see the full results from last night’s GCW Find You Again event at this link.

Stay tuned for updates on Joey Janela’s injury.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]