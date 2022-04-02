Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is excited for WrestleMania 38.

Cena took to Twitter this afternoon and said he will always be a fan of the business first, so he’s excited to see The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cena also wished everyone the best.

“I was, am and always will be a fan first! #WrestleMania is the greatest spectacle in all of sports and entertainment! Excited for the entire @WWE Universe and wishing all those involved the best!,” Cena wrote.

Cena has not worked a program since losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August. He returned on September 10 for a dark main event at the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios for a six-man win over The Bloodline, but he has been away since then, focusing on his Hollywood career. There’s no word on when Cena might return to WWE, but he stated earlier this year that he will not be present for WrestleMania this weekend.

