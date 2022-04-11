Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano joined Chris Van Vliet on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss the background behind his WWE departure.

Gargano gave much praise to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who he believes are two of the smartest people he has ever met during his time in the business.

“Triple H has a tireless work ethic,” Johnny said. “He and Shawn are both just great at like the small details and great at seeing the big picture itself, as well. It was always great to be able to pick Shawn and Hunter’s brains. Hunter is so good at making finishing stretches mean so much more. Look at my matches with Andrade. We had it going a certain way, but Hunter was kind of sitting there hearing it and he was like, ‘how about this? How about this? How about this?’ And he made it ten times better.”

As far as Johnny Gargano’s next move goes, the three-time NXT North American Champion stated that his options are fully open at this moment in time.

“My options are 100% open,” Gargano said. “And I watch everything, honestly. You can watch my YouTube video, I watch – me and Candice were watching AEW laying in the hospital room. We were watching NXT laying in the hospital room. We were watching Elimination Chamber laying in the hospital room. I literally watch everything. I’m a wrestling fan at the end of the day, and I enjoy good wrestling. I really enjoy watching my friends be successful. That makes me very, very happy.

“I don’t know really where I fit in right now in the wrestling landscape. But I also feel like the wrestling landscape changes not on a monthly, but a weekly basis. Especially in this current time period. You know never know what’s going to happen next. It’s one of the things where a new company could pop up, this person’s going to be in charge, or this person’s going to do this, or this person’s going to do that, or AEW’s doing this, or ROH is doing this, NXT is doing this. It literally changes on a weekly basis.”

The first NXT Triple Crown Champion also noted that he has not let go of having a WrestleMania moment at some point in the future.

“I don’t know when that will come, or if that will come,” Gargano explained. “I’ve said numerous times that I have a great relationship there. But I’ve just got to figure out what’s going to be worth it for me, what sacrifices am I going to have to make, to make that happen, especially now with Quill being around and being born. I don’t want to miss his time.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

