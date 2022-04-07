Several matches were announced for this week’s AEW Rampage, which will tape after tonight’s Dynamite and then air on Friday, April 8. The main event will see the new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta going one-on-one with Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley.

Mox’s teammate, Bryan Danielson, will also be in action when he faces another member of the ‘Best Friends’ stable, Trent. It will be interesting to see if Yuta or Trent showcase enough intensity and aggression to be considered for the growing Blackpool Combat Club.

Fans will also see the next round in the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament take place when Willow Nightingale goes one-on-one against Red Velvet. Both women hope to join Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter in the next round of the tournament.

You can see the full card below:

Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier

Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet

Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall

Bryan Danielson vs. Trent

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]