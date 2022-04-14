Juice Robinson announced Wednesday that he is leaving NJPW when his contract expires on April 30.

The 33-year-old wrestler confirmed his NJPW departure during a guest appearance on Wrestling Observer Live.

“I don’t have any plans to travel back over [to Japan],” Robinson said. “I am at the end of my contract. I did a extra three month extension and that ends April 30. So, that will be that. I will not be wrestling under the New Japan banner any longer.

“I really don’t know what’s next. I’m just going to hang out and relax for a little while and see what comes to me.”

Robinson stated he’s grateful for his time in NJPW, and the camaraderie he shared with the roster.

“I was part of a team,” Robinson said. “Those guys, we traveled up and down the country together doing a lot of shows. I was part of the team and I’m just proud that I was. I got there and learned how to fit in and I fit in and became a functional part of it. It was awesome and I really, really enjoyed it. I really enjoyed the camaraderie, the brotherhood that is New Japan Pro Wrestling, that will always be a very special thing that I got to do in my life and it’ll be part of my life forever. I got so lucky that I got to end up there.”

When asked if he was eyeing a particular opponent in his post-NJPW career, Robinson responded: “I don’t really have anybody that I want to wrestle, to be honest. I just don’t have the urge to wrestle really anymore.”

Juice Robinson, the fiancé of AEW star Toni Storm, was with WWE from 2011 to 2015 and wrestled in NXT under the name CJ Parker. He joined NJPW in September 2015. During his time in NJPW, he was a two-time IWGP United States Champion and one-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion (with David Finlay).

Stay tuned for updates on Robinson’s next move in pro wrestling.

