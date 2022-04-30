Kenny Omega hasn’t taken too kindly to former WCW star Disco Inferno questioning the talents of Stardom wrestlers.

On Friday, Inferno re-tweeted a video clip from the recent Stardom Cinderella Finals, while taking a shot at Dave Meltzer for opining that Stardom has the best women’s wrestlers in the world.

Meltzer had praised Stardom’s quality of women’s wrestling following Becky Lynch’s comments on AEW’s women’s division. As noted earlier, “Big Time Becks” recently made headlines for stating that AEW’s women don’t get as much air time as their WWE counterparts.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are,” Lynch told Featured Cut Of The Day. “They don’t get as much time as we get, and frankly, they’re not as good as we are. Certainly on RAW, we have the best women’s division in the world, in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice, we have the best women’s division in the world.

“Competition is great, and it’s great for there to be another place, and I have a very good friend in Ruby Soho over there. I would love to see her as a champion one day. I would love to see her getting the spotlight that she deserves. Competition is always great, but over here we are on another level right now, man, we are on another level.”

You can see Kenny Omega’s tweet below. Omega also got into arguments with several fans while defending Stardom.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.