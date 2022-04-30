Kenny Omega hasn’t taken too kindly to former WCW star Disco Inferno questioning the talents of Stardom wrestlers.

On Friday, Inferno re-tweeted a video clip from the recent Stardom Cinderella Finals, while taking a shot at Dave Meltzer for opining that Stardom has the best women’s wrestlers in the world.

Meltzer had praised Stardom’s quality of women’s wrestling following Becky Lynch’s comments on AEW’s women’s division. As noted earlier, “Big Time Becks” recently made headlines for stating that AEW’s women don’t get as much air time as their WWE counterparts.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are,” Lynch told Featured Cut Of The Day. “They don’t get as much time as we get, and frankly, they’re not as good as we are. Certainly on RAW, we have the best women’s division in the world, in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice, we have the best women’s division in the world.

“Competition is great, and it’s great for there to be another place, and I have a very good friend in Ruby Soho over there. I would love to see her as a champion one day. I would love to see her getting the spotlight that she deserves. Competition is always great, but over here we are on another level right now, man, we are on another level.”

You can see Kenny Omega’s tweet below. Omega also got into arguments with several fans while defending Stardom.

It’s pretty sickening that un-athletic enhancement talents of yesteryear are trying to tear down incredibly gifted stars of today. BTW, this clip and both these gals rule. https://t.co/K027QG6eP5 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

Didn't Dave say these were the best women's wrestlers? https://t.co/Gk4dltCC9o — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 29, 2022

Spoken like someone who’s never played a sport that required, endurance, speed, timing, and execution before in their life… But go on! — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

I was being generous by calling him an enhancement talent. In most cases no one’s character or career was enhanced by Disco’s performance — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

Many? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

Love to see the evidence of that. Anything will do, really. Good luck. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

My uncle didn’t belittle young talent on social media (or otherwise) like a b---h. He did his best to encourage and guide them. Big difference. Nice try — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

The best women's wrestling is in Stardom. https://t.co/4rn64T3s6x — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 26, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]